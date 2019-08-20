Unsolved murder in April has Las Vegas police asking public’s help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jamie Arnold was walking home from a 7-Eleven when he was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He died four days later. He was 36.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives have exhausted all their leads in the shooting, which happened before 6 a.m. at the Shelter Island Apartments in the 3700 block of Swenson Street. Apartments are packed into the area just a few blocks north of UNLV.

Police will hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. at the site where Arnold was gunned down to announce a reward offered for information on the case.

No new leads have surfaced since Arnold was killed four months ago.

Candles burn to remember Jamie Arnold, 36, shown at right.

At the time, police were searching for a suspect described as a black male adult in his 20s, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or go to their website: www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.