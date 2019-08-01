UNLV police officer arrested on felony assault charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A UNLV police officer was arrested on domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon charges on July 14, police said Wednesday.

Troy Frost is scheduled to appear in justice court on Aug. 13.

Frost was hired in 2015 after receiving his law enforcement training at the Connecticut Police Academy, according to information on UNLV’s website.

Biographical information indicates Frost is married and has two children.

Frost served in the Navy and is a former All-America track & field athlete. He also worked as a Yale University police officer for two and a half years.