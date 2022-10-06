Xiao He was running the massage parlor, Diva Foot Spa, as an illegal brothel, police said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman who previously faced prostitution-related charges is accused of running an illegal brothel out of a massage parlor in the west valley, police said.

Xiao He was allegedly running the massage parlor, Diva Foot Spa, as an illegal brothel, police said. The business is located on Sahara Avenue near Jones Boulevard and promotes itself as a place for “foot reflexology.”

The 8 News Now Investigators could find no business license for the massage parlor in state records.

He was previously arrested for soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in 2012, police said. Records show she later pleaded guilty to a trespass charge. A judge ordered her to pay a fine and attend sexually transmitted disease counseling.

In April 2021, police responded to the business after a customer “claimed [a] female masseuse touched him inappropriately and the receptionist refused to return his credit card,” police said. “The masseuse and another female fled out the back of the business when the male customer asked her to stop the massage.”

The investigation was closed at the time due to lack of evidence and no “business licensing violations observed at that time,” police said.

In September 2021, police went back to the business for a surprise licensing check, they said. Detectives met with He who was the only employee working at the time. Police noted the business’ license expired on Aug. 31, 2021.

“[He] was wearing short black shorts and a tight red tank top, which exposed breast cleavage,” police said. “The attire is not consistent with the attire required in a legitimate massage establishment.” Police cited He a citation for acts of a massage without a license.

In November 2021, detectives performed an undercover operation at the business. During a massage, an employee asked the undercover officer for money in exchange for a sex act, police said.

In January of this year, police again performed an undercover operation at the business. During a massage, an employee offered to perform a sex act for $200, police said. Before the act took place, other officers entered the business and detained the employee.

In February, a judge approved a search warrant for the business. Police said they found two checks made payable to He totally more than $2,000, police said. Police also searched messages on He’s phone, finding “eight conversations, presumably with men, during which [He] made appointments for the men. One of the messages explicitly stated [He] had a female employee who would give the male oral sex.”

Police later found more than $100,000 in a bank account belonging to He, they said. Police said the amount of money suggested the business was being run as an illegal brother.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set He’s bail at $10,000. He posted bond and was due in court in January.