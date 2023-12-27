LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada trooper arrested a man for allegedly speeding and driving with an open beer and without a license in what would be his third DUI charge in a matter of years, documents said.

A Nevada State Police Highway Patrol trooper arrested Alan Lopez around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, documents said. The trooper clocked Lopez driving 86 mph in a 65-mph zone on U.S. 95 in the east valley.

Lopez, who does not have a driver’s license, provided the trooper with a Mexico Consular ID, police said. The trooper then noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the car.

The trooper later found an open glass bottle of beer in the passenger seat “stuffed next to the seat belt lock,” documents said.

During a field sobriety test, Lopez “could not balance” and “had to be told multiple times” to stand, police said.

Lopez was convicted of DUI in 2020 and 2021, police said.

Lopez faces charges of DUI, speeding, driving without a license and driving with an open container of alcohol, records showed. A judge released him from custody Tuesday as prosecutors had yet to file a criminal complaint in the case.

After his second DUI conviction, a Las Vegas Justice Court judge ordered Lopez to attend DUI school, perform 100 hours of community service and have a breath interlock device installed on his car, records said. It was unclear how long the device was required to stay in the vehicle.

A booking photo for Lopez was not immediately available.