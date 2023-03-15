LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An unlicensed driver collided with another car head-on at 90 mph while allegedly driving impaired in a 35-mph zone, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Pedro Lopez-Villasenor, 29, faces several charges, including DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and reckless driving, records showed.

On Saturday, March 11 around 7:30 a.m., Metro police officers responded to the head-on crash on Fort Apache Road near Le Baron Avenue in the southwest valley, records said. Lopez-Villasenor crossed into the opposite lane to pass traffic when the crash occurred.

Police believe Lopez-Villasenor was driving 93 mph two seconds before the head-on impact, they said. At the time of impact, the car recorded a speed of 90 mph.

The speed limit on that section of Fort Apache Road is 35 mph, police said.

Lopez-Villasenor, his passenger, and the other driver all suffered life-threatening injuries.

While speaking with officers, Lopez-Villasenor denied being the driver and said he was asleep at the time of the collision, police said. An officer noted his “eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his person,” documents said.

Lopez-Villasenor declined to answer more questions and was deemed “uncooperative,” officers said. A standardized field sobriety test was not performed as paramedics tended to Lopez-Villasenor’s injuries, police said. Investigators did obtain a blood sample, which is standard procedure.

Lopez-Villasenor did not have a valid driver’s license and was on high-level probation during the time of Saturday’s crash, police said. His DUI record includes arrests in 2013, 2019, 2020 and 2021, police said.

Police also recovered several firearms and narcotics from the vehicle, they said, including a one-pound bag of marijuana and a container with 45 “unknown white pills.” Officers said. Due to prior convictions, Lopez-Villasenor cannot own a firearm, police said.

Lopez-Villasenor did not appear for a court appearance earlier this week as he was in the hospital, records show. He was listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday. A booking photo was not available Wednesday.

Judge Joe Bonaventure denied bail. Lopez-Villasenor was due in court Thursday.