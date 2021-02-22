Two suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting Saturday, victim identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two arrests have been made in connection with a deadly shooting on Saturday. According to police, on Saturday, Feb. 20 at approximately 2:52 a.m., patrol officers responded to West Flamingo Road to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers observed 18-year-old Jeramiah McKenzie armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

When additional officers arrived, two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds were located

in the same area. One of the males was identified as 21-year-old Jaylon McKenzie. He was transported the UMC in critical condition, according to police.

DEADLY SHOOTING UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday outside a hookah lounge on W. Flamingo Road. The victim has been identified. https://t.co/l1qwKLHufK #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) February 22, 2021

The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. That victim has now been identified as 25-year-old Dorian M. Bond. The cause of death is multiple gunshot wounds and was ruled a homicide.

LVMPD Homicide Section investigation reveals that a group of people got into an argument inside of a hookah lounge. They were asked to leave the business and went out to the parking lot where the shooting then occurred.

As a result of the investigation, Jaylon McKenzie was arrested and booked in absentia for Open Murder. His booking photo has not yet been released.

Jeramiah McKenzie was arrested for one count of Attempt Murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC).

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com