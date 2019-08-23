Two North Las Vegas middle school students arrested with BB gun

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two students were arrested Thursday for bringing a BB gun to Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas.

Clark County School District police responded to the school after another student reported seeing the pair with the weapon. The two students face gross misdemeanor charges for possession of a dangerous weapon, according to CCSD police spokesman Brian Zink.

The students were taken to juvenile booking after the arrest.

In a separate incident last week, another student at Sedway brought a BB gun, but he did not take it on campus, Zink said.

The school is at 3465 Englestad Street, near the intersection of Gowan Road and Revere Street.

“Most of the confiscations we get for middle schools is one student reporting another student,” Zink said.

“Don’t do it,” he said. He also encouraged anyone who sees activity like this at school to report it on the SafeVoice app.

There were nine incidents of students bringing BB guns to middle schools in the 2018-2019 school year, and 19 cases at high schools.