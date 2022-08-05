LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has set a trial date for the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son for 2023.

Terrell Rhodes, 29, is charged in the May 2021 murder of Amari Nicholson. According to an arrest report, Rhodes admitted to police he killed the boy inside a unit at the Emerald Suites.

Amari Nicholson, Terrell Rhodes (KLAS)

Rhodes said he hit Amari three or four times with his fist before the toddler’s face turned blue and he stopped breathing, and Rhodes attempted CPR, documents said.

Prosecutors said Rhodes had admitted to killing Amari after the child had urinated on himself.

Rhodes’ trial was originally supposed to start this past May. A judge set a new date of April 2023 this week. The date could be moved again following a January 2023 hearing.

Terrell Rhodes being arrested on charges of murdering Amari Nicholson. (LVMPD)

Rhodes faces a first-degree murder charge related to the boy’s death, in addition to two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm after he took a gun from two Metro detectives and tried to kill them while being interviewed about the boy’s death.

Rhodes pleaded not guilty in 2021. Prosecutors have decided that they will not seek the death penalty. He remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail.