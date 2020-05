LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man under 21 who was pulled over for running a red light ended up in big trouble when police found drugs in the car.

This ⬇️ is what @LVMPDTraffic found in a young man's (under 21) car after pulling him over for running a red light. He ended up being charged with DUI, possession, and failure to obey a traffic signal. Please drive SAFE and SOBER, Nevadans.



📷 @LVMPD_Traffic pic.twitter.com/m1RcSutp8R — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) May 25, 2020

A tweet from Zero Fatalities NV reported Sunday that the suspect faces charges including DUI, possession of a controlled substance and failure to obey a traffic signal.

Law enforcement often steps up patrols around holidays. Zero Fatalities is a united effort involving police departments to save lives.