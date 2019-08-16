Man’s July death ruled a homicide by coroner, cause of death released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has ruled the July death of 26-year-old Thomas Nguyen a homicide.

The cause of death was stated to be asphyxia with neck compression and other significant conditions. Drugs were found in the victim’s system, including Methamphetamine and Phenylpropanolamine.

Officers responded to a report regarding an unresponsive male on July 24 at approximately 6:52 p.m. The incident occurred at the 4200 block of North Las Vegas. Nguyen was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Section’s preliminary investigation indicated the victim and an unidentified suspect were involved in a fistfight earlier in the day.

The investigation is ongoing.