NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — A woman who got angry at another driver in a North Las Vegas drive-thru drove her car into a crowd of onlookers, seriously injuring at least one person who got lodged under her bumper, police said.

Jessica DeFalco, 30, faces charges of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and several other infractions related to the April 30 incident, police said.

Police said DeFalco was in the drive-thru line at In-N-Out Burger on East Craig Road on April 30 when she got into an argument with another customer in front of her.

At some point, DeFalco drove into a crowd of onlookers, dragging a man who was trapped under the front bumper of her car, police said.

DeFalco then drove off, but police found her after witnesses recorded her license plate, police said.

One victim was taken to the hospital with multiple cuts and fractures to his head, police said.

While being taken into custody, police said DeFalco said, “they deserved it.” She also told police she was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Judge Natalie Tyrell set DeFalco’s bail at $100,000. As of Monday, she was being held at the Clark County Detention Center and was due in court next week.