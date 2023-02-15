LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of a man last month, records showed.

Tyqwon Johnson, 17, faces charges of murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, jail records indicated.

Johnson and Maliek Hunter, 20, are accused of killing Shalom Amar, 59, on Jan. 3. Hunter later texted his roommate about it, leading to his arrest a week later, police write in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last month.

On Dec. 26, Metro responded to reports of an unresponsive man on the ground near the intersection of Warm Springs and Bermuda roads in the south valley. According to police, arriving officers found Amar with two gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Maliek Hunter, 20, on Jan. 3, records showed. Hunter faced charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police located several cartridge casings near Amar’s body, they said. Police suspect Hunter shot Amar outside of his home. Police also said they found a large amount of cash in Amar’s jacket.

Detectives later learned the victim had spoken with a person on Facebook about buying a used car. Amar agreed to meet a person to buy a car for $10,500 at a gas station near his home, police said. The reason for meeting at the gas station was to ensure a safe transaction in a well-lit environment, documents said.

The victim later gave his home address to the person with whom he was talking. Police suspect the Facebook user planned to rob the victim all along, they wrote in court documents.

Detectives said they linked Hunter to the victim’s murder from cellphone records. In addition, a car Hunter owns is the same make and model the victim was attempting to buy before he was murdered, they said.

Hunter initially denied any involvement in the murder, but later admitted to attempting to rob the victim with a friend, police said. A grand jury has since indicted him.

Hunter remained detained Wednesday at the Clark County Detention Center on $300,000 bail. Johnson was due in court Wednesday.