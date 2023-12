LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police and SWAT are responding to a barricade in the central Las Vegas valley.

On Tuesday around 11:10 a.m., Metro detectives were conducting a follow-up in a search of a wanted suspect in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road.

The suspect was found inside a nearby apartment where he barricaded himself, police said.

LVMPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.