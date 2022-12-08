LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 30: Cars travel down the Las Vegas Boulevard strip on May 30, 2002 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

A Las Vegas Metro police officer estimated Elizabeth Nieves was traveling 65 mph in the 30-mph zone before the traffic stop around 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, the report said.

Nieves was convicted on a prior DUI charge in July 2021, police said.

The officer spotted Nieves’ car outside of the Four Seasons hotel, the officer reported. The arrest location was on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russell Road, about seven-tenths of a mile away.

The officer noticed Nieves showed signs of impairment and that her breath smelled like alcohol, the report said.

“I advised her of her speed and she claimed that she was on her way to use the bathroom,” the officer wrote in the report. “Nieves also appeared slightly disoriented, being that she did not comprehend that she was traveling that fast.”

Nieves refused an evidentiary blood draw. A judge approved a search warrant, and a blood sample was taken, the report said.

While at the Clark County Detention Center, the officer found a cocaine-like substance in Nieves’ purse, the report said. A preliminary test showed the substance was positive for the drug.

A judge did not set bail in the case as prosecutors had yet to file a criminal complaint as of the last court date on Dec. 3, records showed.