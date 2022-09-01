LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking to identify a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Police said the suspect robbed the store near the 4700 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday morning just before 2:45 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants. He was described as a Black man aged 18 to 22 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.