LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have identified the man arrested for killing a Dotty’s manager last week as Samuel Schmid, 28.

Police in Riverside, California, arrested Schmid on Monday, police said. He was expected to be brought to Nevada to face murder and robbery charges.

Casino manager Alicia Gibellina, 60, was killed on May 11 when she ran after a thief who stole a customer’s purse and ran into the parking lot. As the suspect was fleeing the parking lot, he ran over Gibellina, killing her.

Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer had told the 8 News Now I-Team the suspect was taken into custody Monday night.

“As a result of evidence gathered at the scene of the crime, officers were able to identify a suspect. That suspect was tracked to a residence in Southern California. He was taken into custody last night and Metro homicide investigators are in California continuing the investigation and executing search warrants,” Lt. Spencer said.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen black Mercedes SUV. Video of the vehicle fleeing was captured on a surveillance camera.

A photo of Schmid was not released. Booking logs indicate he was expected to appear in court in California on a fugitive from justice charge on May 31.