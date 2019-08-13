Suspect in northwest Las Vegas double murder remains in jail with no bail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 19-year-old suspect in a double murder will remain in jail without bail following a Tuesday morning court hearing.

Chance Underwood faces two counts of open murder in the shooting deaths of Harlee Deborski and Timothy Bailey, both 19. Underwood’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.

Jason Deborski, Harlee’s father, said at a vigil on Monday night that the three were friends. He said the family has no idea what happened before his son was killed.

Deborski and Bailey were shot on Aug. 2 in a home in the 7800 block of Airola Peak near West Grand Teton Dr. and North Hualapai Way. Police say Underwood walked inside of the home and killed them.