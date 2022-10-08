Yoni Barrios is facing murder and attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing eight people on Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The man accused of stabbing eight people, killing two, on the Las Vegas Strip, appeared to have spoken to a Los Angeles TV station just two days before the stabbings.

Video footage captured by a photographer for Telemundo 52, the sister station to NBC Los Angeles (KNBC), shows a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios asking for help and saying he had lost his home and everything he had, KNBC reported.

According to KNBC, Telemundo 52 photographer Jorge Lopez was in downtown Los Angeles on assignment outside Los Angeles City Hall when the man approached him.

“He was asking for help,” Lopez told KNBC in an interview. “He kept telling me, ‘I Just want an opportunity, I just want to start from scratch.'”

Lopez did not realize the significance of the video until the arrest in Las Vegas, KNBC reported.

The man who identified himself as Barrios showed a prescription that he said he got from the Saban Clinic in Hollywood. The man said he believed the prescription was “messing with his brain,” and that someone was trying to kill him, according to KNBC.

The last words he said on camera, according to KNBC, was a plea for a chance to survive and a blessing.

According to Las Vegas police, Barrios had arrived in Las Vegas from California earlier in the week. He arrived on the Las Vegas Strip by bus around 8 a.m. Thursday telling police that he went there after being told he could not stay at a friend’s house.

Documents obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators, say that Barrios asked a group of showgirls to take a photo with a foot-long kitchen knife he was trying to sell before stabbing one woman in the chest and another in the back.

According to police, after the stabbing involving the showgirls, Barrios ran off stabbing six others.

Barrios told police that he was trying to sell his knives so he could go back home, according to the arrest report.

The coroner’s office identified Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas, as the two people who died in the attack. Six others were injured.

Barrios, 32, appeared in court on Friday afternoon. A judge ordered him to remain in custody without bail until his next court date, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 11.