Suspect in Charlie Frias Park homicide fired 10 rounds at victim, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The suspect arrested for the murder of a man at Charlie Frias Park the night of Aug. 2 fired 10 rounds at the victim, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now. Hugo Suchite-Gonzalez, 27, faces one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Metro dispatch received two 911 calls around 8:50 p.m. about a man who had been shot at the park. They were told the suspect fled in a maroon, older Nissan Altima.

When officers arrived at the park, they found a Black male, identified as James May III, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He passed away at UMC Trauma.

Police spoke with one witness on Aug. 4. He says he saw a Black male, who appeared to be a transient, in the west parking lot of the park behaving erratically. The report says he relayed the man was challenging people to fight.

The witness then recounted the man had a verbal exchange with a Hispanic or white male, later identified as Suchite-Gonzalez, and cursed at him as he walked away. The latter reportedly approached the victim, and they began fighting. He says during the altercation, it appeared the suspect was losing the fight, and the two men tripped over a concrete planter, landing in the rocky portion. The witness told police the suspect stood up and fired 10 rounds at the victim while he was down.

According to the report, the witness did not call 911 but attempted to stop May’s bleeding by wrapping a shirt around his arm. He told police he didn’t see the suspect flee but that another witness had. The witness described the suspect as being around 5’9″ with a thin build.

Detectives interviewed a second witness who similarly described seeing a Black male challenging people to fight. The report says he saw the man attempt to open the door of a black vehicle in the parking lot, which was where the suspect was sitting. He described seeing the suspect get out of the car immediately, fight the victim and fire several shots. He then observed the suspect, who he described being 20-30-years-old, between 5’6″ and 5’9″ with a thin build, fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Detectives recovered the following evidence at the scene:

Several areas of blood

Broken chain necklace

Headphones

Cloth glove stained with blood

Backpack

Jacket stained with blood

Blue Samsung phone with small amount of blood

Silver Samsung phone

10 9mm Speer Luger cartridge cases

2 bullets

Detectives determined the blue phone belonged to Suchite-Gonzalez, the report says.

On Aug. 5, detectives saw the suspect driving a red Nissan Altima. He was then taken into custody at a residence near Pecos and Cheyenne in the northeast valley.

According to the report, Suchite-Gonzalez’ brother was at that residence, and police conducted a protective sweep to see if there were other occupants. While doing so, they found several rounds of handgun ammunition in “plain view” in one of the bedrooms.

The suspect’s brother told police he didn’t know where his brother was currently living but that he had been spending time at the residence during the last week. The report says the brother knew his sibling had guns but didn’t think he would use them.

During an interview at Metro headquarters, Suchite-Gonzalez told detectives he didn’t know anything about the shooting. According to the report, when they asked where he was Monday night, he replied, “I choose to remain silent.” When they told him he was being arrested for open murder with a deadly weapon, he repeated the same sentiment.

A detective and crime scene analyst observed and documented the following injuries to Suchite-Gonzalez:

Small abrasions to: Right and left elbows Left temple Right side of the scalp Right wrist and middle knuckle on right hand Left side of the upper chest

Significant abrasions to: Both knees



They noted he was about 5’9″ and weighed around 155 pounds. These measurements matched what witnesses had earlier described. And due to the injuries, police say it appeared Suchite-Gonzalez had recently been in a fight.

When police searched the suspect’s vehicle, they found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the center console, with the seated magazine loaded with 9mm cartridges. The report says they also found a spare magazine and a receipt for a new cellphone. In the bedroom of the residence the suspect had been staying at, police found 16 FC 9mm cartridges.

Suchite-Gonzalez was transported and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.