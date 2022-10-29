LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a deadly stabbing that occurred on Wednesday evening.

Armando Padron, 37, has been identified by detectives as the suspect in a fatal stabbing near the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard.

According to police, Padron was arrested on Oct. 27 on unrelated charges and was booked into CCDC. Padron has since been rebooked for open murder.

Armando Padron (LVMPD)

On Wednesday, officers were canvassing the area near East Charleston Boulevard and South Sloan Lane looking for a witness in an unrelated investigation.

During their search, they came across a homeless encampment behind the Las Palmas Indoor Swap Meet business building. According to police, the encampment seemed to be the dwelling of one person.

When officers went to make contact with that person they were unable to find them. However, they noticed a white male who appeared to have been in his 50s or 60s with stab wounds.

Shortly after the discovery, medical assistance arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.