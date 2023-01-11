William Fogg faces charges of DUI, disobeying a peace officer while DUI, reckless driving and drug possession, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Rider told police he used meth, documents say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcycle rider who police suspect was high on meth led an officer on a chase near downtown Las Vegas before he hit a curb and flew off the bike, documents said.

Around midnight on Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro police traffic officer was patrolling an area near Rancho and Riverside drives just west of Interstate 15 and downtown Las Vegas when he observed a motorcycle speeding, documents said.

The officer estimated the driver, later identified as Fogg, was traveling 80 mph in a 35-mph zone, police said.

As the officer activated his lights and siren to stop Fogg, the motorcycle rider began traveling in the opposite direction of traffic, police said.

Fogg did not stop and continued riding in the northbound lanes against oncoming traffic at speeds of 60 mph, police said.

Near the intersection of Rancho Drive and Bonanza Road, Fogg hit a median and was ejected from his motorcycle, police said.

While officers searched the bike for its vehicle identification number, they said they found a bag containing crystal meth, documents said. The substance later tested positive as the drug.

In the hospital, Fogg told police “he had smoked meth,” documents said.

Records show police arrested Fogg the week before, including on a drug charge, but the district attorney’s office declined to move forward.

Judge Rebecca Saxe did not set bail in the case because prosecutors requested additional time to file a criminal complaint.

Fogg was not present for his first court appearance and was booked from the hospital.