LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sahara Avenue, east of Paradise Road.

The shooting was reported around 12:40 a.m. in an apartment.

Detectives said it is not clear if the victim shot themself or was killed by someone else.