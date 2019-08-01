Second lawsuit names school district after student accused of rapes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District faces a second lawsuit involving a student accused of sexually assaulting classmates.

A student identified by the lawsuit as “Jane Roe” was raped in February 2017.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Clark County District Court, names the district and the parents of Maysen Melton, who is accused of raping several students while he attended Shadow Ridge High School from 2016-2017.

Melton had a record of suspensions for incidents at Bracken Elementary School and Cadwallader Middle School, the lawsuit said. The incidents involved sexual deviancy and groping a girl.

The lawsuit argues the school district and the parents “should have known that Maysen had a propensity for, and a history of, sexually deviant behavior within CCSD prior to this incident.”