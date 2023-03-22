LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman who was caught on video stealing items from a retail business while telling employees, “you will never catch me,” was arrested, Las Vegas Metropolitan police announced Tuesday.

Nicole Waters, 51, is facing a robbery charge.

Nicole Waters, 51 (LVMPD/KLAS)

According to police, Waters “brazenly took items” from a convenience store near the 2000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard in January. A new release said an employee filmed the theft.

In the video, Waters appears to be holding multiple items and can be heard telling the employee “you will never catch me,” while laughing.

Police release photos of retail theft suspect. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said that once the video was released, several people provided details that led to the arrest of Waters. She was found on March 16 near Wyoming Avenue and Industrial Road.

Waters was arrested and taken to CCDC.