Robbery suspect ran off with bag of money, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in a commercial robbery from last month.

It happened in the 3000 block of West Flamingo Road, near Valley View Boulevard, at 8 a.m. on June 25. The suspect allegedly grabbed a bag of money from an employee and ran out of the business.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

5’5″ – 5’8″ tall

160 – 190 pounds

Wearing a gray hoodie, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.