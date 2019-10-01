Robberies prompt Henderson police reminder on Internet sales zones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson police are encouraging residents to take advantage of Internet Sales Exchange Zones after “an increase in robberies and thefts related to the use of Internet sales transaction apps.”

The Henderson Police Department has designated clearly marked parking spaces in the front parking lots of two substations:

North police substation, 225 E. Sunset Road

West police substation, 300 S. Green Valley Pkwy.

Tips from police on private transactions:

Avoid going alone to make an exchange with a stranger.

Let your family and/or friends know the time and place of the intended exchange and any information regarding the other person involved.

Avoid giving strangers your personal information, including your address, Social Security number, etc.

Avoid exchanges at night.

Avoid remote or out of the way places for exchanges, and be wary of people who insist on secluded locations.

Internet Sales Exchange Zone hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The program was established a few years ago to help reduce and deter fraudulent transactions or criminal acts while maintaining the some privacy to conduct legal, private transactions. They are meant to be used when buying or selling to a stranger who advertises on an e-commerce website or in other media.

Police remind residents that property cannot be left unattended. Sellers are required to take property with them if the buyer doesn’t show up.

Police will not assist with transactions.