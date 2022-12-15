LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint, and now the United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward to anyone with information on the suspect.

The incident happened just before noon on Dec. 9, at 3525 Jungle Drive, between Pecos Road and Washington Avenue.

According to the inspection service, the suspect pulled a firearm on the mail carrier during the robbery.

Man accused of robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint. (Photo: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3927085.

