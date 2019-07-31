Retaliation motive in 2018 shooting, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police investigating a November 2018 shooting say the shooter was retaliating for a friend who had been beaten by someone at the house.

And a 9-year-old girl who answered the door paid the price.

Five rounds were fired into the house when the door opened. A 15-year-old boy was also shot. Both victims recovered from their wounds.

Police arrested three people on Friday, eight months after the shooting. Michael Moffett, 21, Anthino Villanueva, 22, and Patricia Watts, 33, face charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon and several other charges.

Michael Moffett, 21, Anthino Villanueva, 22, and Patricia Watts, 33. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

According to a North Las Vegas police arrest report, Moffett confessed to the shooting. Villanueva had said someone at the house beat him up, but told police he never asked anyone to retaliate. But Moffett told officers Villanueva messaged him on Instagram to come to the house the night of the shooting.

Surveillance video shows two men near the door house when the shooting occurs.

The arrest report indicates there was a plan to shoot whoever opened the door, regardless of whether it was the person who beat up Villanueva.

Moffett was initially identified as the shooter through an anonymous tip they received this month.

