Report: Man arrested in burglary series involving nearly 40 cases of stolen vehicles, property

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was arrested in connection to a burglary series involving 40 known cases that spanned two months, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now.

Anthony Rodriguez, 28, has been charged for burglary in a series of incidents that reportedly began on Oct. 25, 2020 and continued through Dec. 26, 2020.

In that time, residents across the Las Vegas valley became victims of vehicular and business burglaries, police noted in Rodriguez’ arrest report.

In many of these burglaries, Rodriguez, with help from other suspect(s), would break into an electrical box, cut or turn off the power, and then ram the garage door to the business to gain entry.

Police noted at least 23 vehicle burglaries associated with Rodriguez’ method of theft.

Police connected similar burglaries that happened in November, and on Dec. 7, recovered a victim’s vehicle at the Charleston Garden Apartments. Police took an inventory of items inside that vehicle, identified by police as a Subaru Forester.

Items inside the Subaru included a black suitcase with women’s clothing and jewelry, hundreds of vehicle and house keys, a metal crowbar and paperwork in other people’s names. Inside the black suitcase was a Clark County Detention Center inmate temporary custody record (TCR) in the name of “Ashley Elias.” The emergency contact listed on the TCR was her boyfriend, Anthony Rodriguez.

Ashley was on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle and her listed address was the same as Rodriguez’ address — the apartment complex where the Subaru was found. A record check revealed Rodriguez was also on probation for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police then had evidence to believe that Ashley and Anthony were the possible suspects of the burglary series.

The arrest report noted that previous booking photos of Rodriguez matched the physical description and surveillance videos of the suspect involved in the nearly 40 reported burglaries.

Police also recovered surveillance video from several burglaries which showed Rodriguez exiting the business and calling someone. A female voice on speaker phone would answer and tell him she was outside the business. This woman was later identified as Ashley.

When police conducted the search warrant on Dec. 28 at Rodriguez’ apartment, they found Ashley inside. She was read her Miranda Rights and interviewed by police. She let officials know that her and Rodriguez had broken up, but that they still lived together.

Ashley then went into detail about many of the burglaries, and noted they began “when she was in jail,” and once she was released, she went with Rodriguez “because she wanted to know that he was safe,” the arrest report stated.

Video surveillance and records of the burglaries matched Ashley’s recount of multiple nights when she drove Rodriguez and his friend, “Josh,” around the valley to commit these crimes.

Rodriguez was arrested on Jan. 6, 2021. He faces the following charges: