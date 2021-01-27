Report: Man arrested for impersonating police officer, pulling people over

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested for impersonating a police officer and attempting to pull people over in different parts of the valley, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now.

In three reported attempts, Pedro Franco, 29, would activate “red and blue lights similar to what is seen on emergency vehicles” on his unmarked, white Hyundai Tucson to fool victims into thinking he was a police officer, the report stated.

Franco would start by following the victim at a close distance, turn on the flashing lights, and then speed off once the victim pulled over to the side of the road.

The first incident, on Jan. 1, happened in the northeast part of the valley near Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. According to the report, the victim followed Franco after he sped off, got his license plate number and called police.

The second incident occurred on US-95 near Sunset Road on Jan. 22. The victim had a similar experience as the first incident and also called police.

On Jan. 23, an officer in an unmarked patrol car was traveling southbound on Mt Hood Street, near Owens in the northeast part of the valley, when Franco attempted to pull him over with red and blue flashing lights.

The officer complied and Franco took off traveling the same direction.

The police officer followed the Hyundai to a residence nearby. Franco parked, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

During an inspection of the vehicle, police found red and blue lights affixed to the front grill of the Hyundai. A manual light switch that activated the lights was found inside the car near the center console, according to the report.