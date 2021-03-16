Reno man convicted of robbing two stores at gunpoint

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — A Reno man who robbed a liquor store and convenience store at gunpoint in 2019 was convicted by a federal jury Monday.

Edward Monet Knight, 32, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years in prison and a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled June 21 before Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Knight racked the slide of a firearm while threatening a clerk at a Sparks liquor store on July 7, 2019.

The next day, he entered a convenience store and told a clerk: “what do you mean knock it off, with a real gun that’s a good way to get yourself killed.” He then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and ordered them to give him all the money in the cash register.

Sparks Police officers responded to the scene after Knight fled with the stolen money.

A search of an abandoned vehicle that was seen leaving the store revealed:

A handgun matching the description of the gun used in the robbery; Knight’s identification card; and The stolen money

Knight was found guilty of two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan Rachow and Penny Brady are prosecuting the case.