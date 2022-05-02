LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Florida man is accused of inappropriately touching a teenager during a wrestling tournament in Las Vegas, police said.

A teenager contacted police Friday night, saying she had been “touched by a referee” from a USA Open Wrestling tournament “multiple times on her upper and inner thigh,” a report said. The victim “made the suspect know it was not ‘okay’ and had told him to stop multiple times,” an officer noted in the report.

While introducing herself to the referee, the teenager said he responded by saying she had “a really pretty name for a gorgeous girl,” the report said.

The referee was later identified as Roy Scott, 61, of Boynton Beach, Florida, police said.

At one point during the match, Scott allegedly “placed his hand” on the teenager’s thigh and said “you’re doing a really good job,” the report said.

The teenager told police Scott touched her several times. During the third alleged incident, the teenager said, “I said stop” and left the table, police said.

At one point, Scott reportedly told the teenager, “Pretty girl, why did you leave the table?” the report said.

When speaking to detectives, Scott reportedly said his actions were “not ‘on purpose,’” police said.

“Roy stated [the teenager] never removed his hand and never [gave] him any ‘overt’ signal she was uncomfortable with Roy,” police wrote.

Scott faces charges of lewdness with a child and contact with a minor.

A judge ordered him to undergo a DNA test due, records showed. Scott paid bond and was due in court later this month. An attorney for him was not listed as of Monday afternoon.

8 News Now has reached out to USA Open Wrestling for comment.