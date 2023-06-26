Johnathan Porter also known as rapper Blueface appears in court. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Blueface will plead guilty next week to two charges stemming from a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club last year, avoiding prison time, his lawyers said.

Last November, Las Vegas Metro police arrested the 26-year-old Los Angeles-based performer, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, on an attempted murder charge. A judge later released him on $50,000 bail.

In court Monday, Porter’s attorneys waived his right to a preliminary hearing and told a judge he will plead guilty in district court to charges of battery and discharging a firearm at or into an occupied structure.

“We have stipulated to a term of probation and upon successful completion of probation, the felony will be reduced to conspiracy to commit a crime,” his attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Caitlyn McAmis said in a statement to 8 News Now. “This plea wraps up eight outstanding felonies.”

The shooting victim was shot outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 8, 2022, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained last year said. The victim said he recognized Porter in the venue and had spoken “with him earlier in the night.”

The victim said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” documents said.

“[The victim] was attempting to leave in his truck after the fight and stated the males may have thought he was ‘going for a gun’ and started shooting at him in his truck,” the documents said.

The victim was then shot multiple times in his hand as he drove off, documents said. He survived.

Blueface faces at least two civil cases related to the alleged shooting. Porter’s attorneys have asked a judge to pause any civil cases as his criminal proceedings move forward.

Police arrested Porter on a robbery charge as he was entering court earlier this month. Detectives said he had stolen a fan’s phone at the Palms casino. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charge after Porter is sentenced in the shooting case, records showed.

Porter was expected to enter his guilty plea on Monday.