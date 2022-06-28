48-year-old Michael Earl is accused of stabbing two other patients, killing one, in the psychiatric ward at UMC. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A psychiatric patient at UMC accused of stabbing two other patients and killing one of them allegedly told medical personnel before the attack that he wanted to kill himself and harm others, an arrest report revealed.

According to the report, the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Earl, was at a local casino on the night of June 22 when he asked security to call an ambulance because he was feeling suicidal. He was then transported to UMC, where he confirmed to staff that he wanted to hurt himself and other people in an interview.

By early morning on June 23, Earl noticed the patient in another room was being restrained by hospital staff when he thought he heard the patient say “snitch” toward him. Earl entered the room where the patient was partially restrained and stabbed him multiple times in the neck before going out into the hallway and stabbing another patient who was sitting on a gurney, the report said.

Earl was taken into custody shortly after the incident. While in custody, he told police that he had not eaten or slept recently, and he didn’t think the alleged attack would have happened if he had. He told officers “I made a mistake tonight bro. A big a– mistake,” according to the report.

Earl also claimed that he heard voices but they did not tell him to do anything during the incident, the report said.

The patient who was stabbed in the neck was treated but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The patient who was stabbed in the hallway was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Earl is facing charges of open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. He made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning, and is scheduled for a status check Wednesday morning.