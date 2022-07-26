LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against former Las Vegas Raider Damon Arnette following a reported incident involving a valet earlier this year.

Arnette was accused of pointing a gun at an employee at the Park MGM in January. He had faced charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, assault with a deadly weapon, and two drug charges.

All charges were dropped Tuesday.

“The district attorney’s office made a non-prosecution decision presumably after reviewing the video corroborating what Damon told the police that he never carried or pointed a gun at anyone,” Arnette’s attorney, Ross Goodman, said.

Another person, Markell Surrell, described in court paperwork as Arnette’s cousin, also had his charges dropped.

Police in Miami arrested Arnette on Monday night on a reported drug charge, TMZ reported.

The Raiders dropped Arnette, who is also named in a lawsuit after a high-speed crash near the Raiders practice facility, last November. The release came after a video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone.

Arnette was sued in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Oct. 14, 2020, in Henderson. He was also sued in a May 28, 2021, dispute with a valet at Aria Resort & Casino. The latter case was dismissed.

Arnette, a Raiders’ 2020 first-round pick, was cut in November 2021.