Police: Shoes help identify Las Vegas man who shot homeowner during random burglary

32-year-old man taken into custody for March attempted murder, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man police say shot a homeowner during a burglary attempt was identified in part because of his shoes, Metro Police wrote in an arrest report.

Officers arrested Michael Fonner, 32, on Monday.

Police responded to a shooting on Elm Avenue near Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue on March 14. The caller reported a man had been shot at the home by a stranger, later identified as Fonner.

The shooting victim told police he was sleeping when Fonner triggered the home’s Ring doorbell system around 6 a.m. The homeowner looked on his phone and saw Fonner allegedly trying to break into the garage, the arrest report states.

The man confronted Fonner, who then shot him. The victim was able to provide a description of the suspect, including the black and white shoes he was wearing. Fonner then left in an SUV with another unidentified person.

When officers arrived at the Elm Avenue home, they said they found several shell casings near the front door and in the driveway, the report states. A child was also asleep inside at the time.

Investigators reviewed video of the attempted burglary, and a sergeant remembered the SUV involved from a prior incident. Detectives say Fonner was a suspect in a separate event, where gunshots were fired into a home.

A DNA test of recovered casings and bullets returned a match for Fonner, the report revealed. When officers went to arrest Fonner earlier this week, he was wearing shoes matching the description from the March shooting victim.

Fonner told detectives he was not involved. Investigators say they were waiting on an updated DNA sample in the case.

Fonner faces charges of attempted murder and burglary with a firearm. He was being held Thursday without bail and is due in court Aug. 5.