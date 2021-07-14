Police looking for suspect in armed robbery of business near Jones, Vegas Drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro needs your help identifying the suspect in the armed robbery of a northwest Las Vegas business on June 24. The incident happened around 2:22 p.m. near Jones and Vegas Drive.

The suspect allegedly displayed a deadly weapon before demanding merchandise from an employee.

Police released the following suspect description:

White or Hispanic male adult

Around 5’7″ with a thin build

Around 22-years-old

Last seen wearing a black beanie, red and white bandana mouth covering, gray shirt, black shorts, long black socks and black shoes, carrying a black backpack

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.