Police search for suspect involved in Dec. 28 robbery at west valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help identifying a woman that robbed a west valley business on Dec. 28.

Police say the suspect demanded money from a business near Desert Inn and Fort Apache Roads around 3 a.m.

She then left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 5-foot 8-inches tall with a medium build.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded mask, black jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website to leave a tip. Those tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.