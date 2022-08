LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a woman accused of pistol whipping and robbing an individual.

Police say the incident occurred near Bonanza Road and Los Feliz Street deep in the east valley.

Following the alleged robbery, the woman was seen leaving in a 2022 black GMC Sierra pickup truck with black and silver rims, police said.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.