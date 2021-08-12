Police search for suspects in SW valley armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two suspects from a robbery earlier this year.

It happened in the 10000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near Mountains Edge Parkway, in the early morning hours of May 15.

Police say the two suspects committed an armed robbery that morning. They are described as follows:

Suspect 1:

Black male

Approximately 5’5”

Thin build

Wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes

Suspect 2:

Black female

Approximately 5’5”

Shoulder-length braided hair

Wearing a red and white jacket with blue sleeves, gray pants and white shoes

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.