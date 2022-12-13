LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of robbing a business in the west valley.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, police said a man entered a business near the 1400 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, just south of Charleston Boulevard, and flashed a handgun at the employee as he demanded money.

Police describe the man as a white adult male in his 20s, between 5’8 and 5’10, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a “B” on it, a gray hoodie sweater, and blue jeans.

Man accused of robbing a business in the west valley. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.