LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police released a photo of a man accused of robbing a casino cage over two weeks ago.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 16, just after 6:30 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, located at 4000 West Flamingo Road, according to Metro.

Police describe the man as a black male adult, 6’0” to 6’2” tall. During the incident, he was seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black joggers, and black and white shoes.

Man accused of robbing Gold Coast casino cage on Nov. 16. (Photo: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.