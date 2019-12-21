Police say two drivers in fatal crash were going 80 mph

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men are charged with reckless driving after a crash that killed a man Friday in the east Las Vegas valley.

Police said a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and a Dodge Challenger were going 80 mph in a 35 mph zone when the Dodge struck a Nissan Maxima that was trying to enter Desert Inn Road. The driver of the Nissan died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police arrested Chris Lee Williams, 28, and Francis Abel Escoto-Ramirez, 19.

As the Nissan pulled into eastbound Desert Inn, it collided with the pickup and then was struck by the Challenger. Police said Escoto-Ramirez was driving the Silverado, which turned on its side during the collision. Williams was driving the Challenger, according to police.

The victim’s death is the 104th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2019. The incident is still under investigation.