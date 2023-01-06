LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide.

Vehicle of interest in Dec. 31 homicide. (Photo: LVMPD)

On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.

That man was later identified as 38-year-old Lynell Lamont Vallien, from North Las Vegas. His cause of death was a gunshot to the head, which the police are investigating as a homicide.

Anyone with any information on the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.