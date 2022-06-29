LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police SWAT team served a search warrant Wednesday at the headquarters of the Hells Angels near downtown.

The warrant was part of the investigation into the shootout between the Hells Angels and rival biker gang Vagos on U.S. 95 in Henderson last month, police said. Henderson police is the lead department on that investigation.

Drone video showing the shooting scene on U.S. 95 in Henderson. (KLAS)

The leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels and two other bikers are facing charges, including attempted murder, in the Memorial Day weekend shooting that shut down the major freeway and left six people shot.

Chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, and gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were originally held on $380,000 bail each. Their bail was lowered to $75,000 bond earlier this month. All three men are out of jail awaiting trial.

Prosecutors allege the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous murder in California involving the two groups.

Trials for all three men are scheduled for September.