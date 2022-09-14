LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person has barricaded themselves in a house in the northwest valley and has been threatening family members with a knife, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller claimed someone was threatening family members with a knife, according to police.

Barricade situation at northwest valley home (Photo: KLAS)

Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the person, but the individual refused to cooperate. Police said SWAT was contacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.