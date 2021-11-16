Police searching for suspect in multiple Las Vegas valley crimes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking your assistance in locating Dannie Luckett, who is responsible for multiple crimes in the Las Vegas valley, including commercial robbery.

The suspect, Dannie Luckett is a Black male, 45 years old, 5’8”, 200 LBS, and bald, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.