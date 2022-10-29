LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that appears to have stemmed from a money dispute late Friday night, according to LVMPD.

Around 11:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near North Pecos Road and East Washington Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, the man was transported by medical personnel to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim went to the home to confront a resident about an ongoing money dispute, according to police.

During the confrontation, the unidentified suspect arrived in a vehicle, shot the victim, and then left the area, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To

remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is an ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.