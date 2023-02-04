LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley near Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday just before 1:30 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 4200 block of South Nellis Boulevard near Boulder Highway.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the man got into a verbal altercation with an unidentified suspect. During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Anyone with any information can contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.