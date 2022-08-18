LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police have arrested a 37-year-old man who is accused of committing electronic sex crimes with a child younger than 14 years old, an arrested report said.

Jorge Perez-Morales is facing charges of sexual assault of a child less than 14 and two counts of lewdness with a child less than 14. He was arrested on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. in the northeast valley near Owens Avenue and Pecos Road.

According to the arrest report, Perez-Morales had multiple warrants out for his arrests for engaging in electronic sex crimes with a child. The LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Program (SOAP) located Perez-Morales at an apartment complex in the northeast valley.

Jorge Perez-Morales mugshot

Detectives saw Perez-Morales arrive at the complex in a grey Saturn. According to the report, as plainclothes detectives approached the car Perez-Morales put the car in reverse and left the immediate area.

Police say that detectives saw Perez-Morales park in another part of the complex and re-approach the apartment thinking the officers had left. The officers then identified themselves and took him into custody.

Perez-Morales was arrested and brought to CCDC and booked on his outstanding warrants.

Perez-Morales is scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Sept. 14, 2022.